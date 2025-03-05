Weapons of terror: 5 shocking patterns of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has documented extensive evidence of potential war crimes committed by Russian forces during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, over 153,000 criminal cases have been initiated related to potential violations of international law.

The investigation highlighted five critical areas of alleged war crimes:

Child Deportation

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, a top Kremlin children’s official, for allegedly illegally deporting Ukrainian children. Ukrainian authorities report nearly 20,000 children have disappeared or are believed to be held in Russia.

Investigations reveal a systematic program of forced adoption and re-education. Some children were sent to summer camps in Belarus, where they were subjected to pro-Russian propaganda.

Civilian Killings in Bucha

After Russian troops withdrew from areas near Kyiv, Ukrainian forces discovered hundreds of civilian bodies in Bucha. Many victims were found with bound hands, lying in streets and basements. The United States subsequently banned visa issuance to a Russian airborne regiment commander stationed in the area.

Ukrainian prosecutors have filed criminal charged against 21 Russian soldiers for war crimes in Bucha, with 28 additional military personnel under investigation.

Infrastructure Destruction

Russian forces conducted nine waves of comprehensive attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure between March and August 2024. The Hague Court issued arrest warrants for General Sergei Kobylas and Admiral Viktor Sokolov for directing operations targeting power stations and substations.

President Putin publicly acknowledged destroying Ukraine’s energy system in April 2024, claiming it was a response to attacks on Russian territory.

Execution of Prisoners

The UN reports at least 71 Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed by Russian forces, with an additional 21 dying in Russian custody. A notable case involves soldier Oleksandr Matsiyevsky, who was filmed being killed after shouting “Glory to Ukraine” while in Russian captivity.

International law strictly prohibits executing prisoners without trial, as outlined in the Geneva Conventions.

Civilian Targeting

On 8 April 2022, a missile strike on Kramatorsk railway station killed at least 58 people and wounded over 100. The attack, using a Tochka-U ballistic missile with cluster munitions, was one of the most deadly attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

The UN confirmed over 12,600 civilian deaths since February 2022, with casualties sharply increasing in the last year.

Prosecutor Yurii Belousov told Radio Free Europe that investigators face additional risks, including “double-tap” strikes where rescuers are targeted after initial attacks.

