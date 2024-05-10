Russian night attack on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv injures 2 people, including 11 year-old child

Russian military launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, injuring an 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to Syniehubov, the Russian attack damaged 12 houses in Kharkiv and injured two people. “Both have an acute reaction to stress,” the governor said.

Russian missile hit a private sector in the north of Kharkiv city. According to Kharkiv police, three private houses were burning.

At about 3 am, Russia also shelled the village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv district, injuring a 62-year-old woman and damaging a house.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 20 settlements in the oblast, according to the Governor.

In Kupiansk, a 51-year-old man was killed, and a 49-year-old woman was injured due to the Russian shelling.

The governor also reported that the Ukrainian military repelled 13 attacks in the Kupiansk sector over the last day, including in Petropavlivka, Synkivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

