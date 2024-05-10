Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian night attack on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv injures 2 people, including 11 year-old child

At about 3 am on 10 May, Russia attacked Kharkiv, damaging 12 residential buildings & injuring 2 people.
byMaria Tril
10/05/2024
1 minute read
kharkiv 10 May 2024
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 10 May. Credit: Ukraine’s State Emergency
Russian night attack on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv injures 2 people, including 11 year-old child

Russian military launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, injuring an 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to Syniehubov, the Russian attack damaged 12 houses in Kharkiv and injured two people. “Both have an acute reaction to stress,” the governor said.

Russian missile hit a private sector in the north of Kharkiv city. According to Kharkiv police, three private houses were burning.

At about 3 am, Russia also shelled the village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv district, injuring a 62-year-old woman and damaging a house.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 20 settlements in the oblast, according to the Governor.

In Kupiansk, a 51-year-old man was killed, and a 49-year-old woman was injured due to the Russian shelling.

The governor also reported that the Ukrainian military repelled 13 attacks in the Kupiansk sector over the last day, including in Petropavlivka, Synkivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts