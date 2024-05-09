Russian artillery attack on Nikopol kills two civilians

On 9 May, Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s military administration, reported on Telegram that Russian shelling in Nikopol resulted in the deaths of a man and a woman and wounded two more men.

The Russian troops shell Dnipro’s Nikopol and Marhanets almost every day across the Dnipro river. The shelling is deliberately conducted from the vicinity of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, preventing Ukrainian troops from counterattacking the firing positions without risking the safety of the NPP.

“Enemy artillery took the lives of a 62-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman. Two men, aged 39 and 67, were injured. The city was shelled by the Russians from early morning,” Lysak wrote.

The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast chief says that in Nikopol, Russian shelling set a one-family house on fire and damaged two others. It also affected five apartment buildings, damaged a store, two commercial pavilions, utility buildings, and a gas pipeline.

