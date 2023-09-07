NYT: Report finds Russia’s use of cluster munitions in Ukraine drove global surge in their toll

Russia’s extensive use of cluster munitions in Ukraine last year led to the highest number of casualties from these widely banned weapons in more than a decade, according to an annual report released on 5 September by the Cluster Munition Coalition, an international watchdog group that has for years sought to eradicate their use, The New York Times reports.

In 2022, the highest toll since 2010 was reported by the coalition, with over 1,100 individuals, predominantly civilians, suffering casualties from cluster munitions.