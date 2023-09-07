Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

NYT: Report finds Russia’s use of cluster munitions in Ukraine drove global surge in their toll

In 2022, Russia’s extensive use of cluster munitions in Ukraine caused the highest cluster munition-related casualties in over a decade, as reported by the Cluster Munition Coalition.
byYuri Zoria
07/09/2023
1 minute read
Russian cluster munitions and remnants of rockets carrying them found by a farmer near Siversk, Ukrainein 2022. Photo: Finbarr O’Reilly / The New York Times
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russia’s extensive use of cluster munitions in Ukraine last year led to the highest number of casualties from these widely banned weapons in more than a decade, according to an annual report released on 5 September by the Cluster Munition Coalition, an international watchdog group that has for years sought to eradicate their use, The New York Times reports.

In 2022, the highest toll since 2010 was reported by the coalition, with over 1,100 individuals, predominantly civilians, suffering casualties from cluster munitions.

The vast majority of the casualties were concentrated in Ukraine, with the group reporting a minimum of 294 fatalities and 596 injuries resulting from recent cluster munition attacks. In stark contrast, the group’s 2021 global report only accounted for casualties coming from remnants of cluster munitions, as opposed to fresh attacks.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts