Russia’s 74 drones fail to reach targets in Ukraine; other attacks kill 13, injure dozens of others

Drone debris wounded a woman. Russia’s Zaporizhzhia bombing left 10 dead, including children, and 27 injured, with 3 killed and 20 injured in separate attacks elsewhere.
08/12/2024
Residential house in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaged by the downed explosive drone. 8 December 2024. Photo: Telegram/Serhii Lysak
Ukraine’s Air Force reports that none of Russia’s 74 one-way-attack drones reached their intended targets during an overnight assault on 8 December. However, the debris of one downed drone injured a woman. Overall, Russian aerial, artillery, and ground attacks killed 13 people and injured 37 others over the past day and night, according to local authorities.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces launched Shahed-type assault drones and other unmanned aircraft starting at 20:30 on 7 December from multiple locations in Russia, including Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukrainian air defense forces reportedly shot down 28 enemy drones across Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. The Air Force reports that another 46 drones disappeared from radar, meaning those have likely crashed before reaching their targets.

In Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, falling debris from a downed Shahed drone damaged homes and civilian property, the Air Force said. Serhii Lysak, head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, provided details that a 64-year-old woman was injured and is receiving treatment at home. The attack damaged windows in five apartment buildings, a public utility facility, a college, two vehicles, and power lines.

Lysak added that before midnight, Russian forces shelled Nikopol City with heavy artillery, though no injuries were reported.

Other attacks killed 13 civilians and injured dozens more

In Kharkiv Oblast, regional chief Oleh Syniehubov reported that drone debris was found on a detached house property in Korobchyne village late on 7 December, causing a grass fire but no casualties or damage. Earlier that day, two Russian guided bombs struck open terrain near Orishanka village with no reported casualties or damage.

Syniehubov also reported that after 14:00 on 7 December, a 12-year-old boy was hospitalized in moderate condition after an unknown explosive device detonated in his hand in Bohodukhiv district.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, local authorities reported that Russian forces killed a 65-year-old man in a shelling attack on Vasylivka district on 7 December. The oblast endured multiple attacks, including 154 drone strikes involving various types of UAVs. Additionally, Russian forces launched 8 MLRS attacks and 107 artillery strikes across multiple settlements, authorities reported.

In a separate incident in Zaporizhzhia city, yesterday’s Russian guided bomb strike killed 10 people, including two schoolgirls, and injured 27 civilians. Among the wounded were three children – a 4-month-old infant, an 11-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old girl.

In Donetsk Oblast, head Vadym Filashkin reported that Russian forces killed two residents in Dachne and wounded one other person on 7 December.

According to Kherson Oblast authorities, multiple Russian attacks injured seven civilians in the region, while this morning Russians dropped an explosive device from a drone Kindiika village, injuring a 42-year-old man.

