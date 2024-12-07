Two schoolgirls burned alive in Zaporizhzhia as Russian airbombs kill 10

Two students from Gymnasium No. 93 were among ten people killed when Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs on 6 December. The attack wounded 27 others, local authorities said.

The attack marks one of the deadliest Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia in recent months, hitting civilian infrastructure during rush hour. It comes amid intensified Russian aerial bombardment of frontline Ukrainian cities.

“Two innocent girls burned alive in cars at the intersection hit by an enemy bomb,” reported the Zaporizhzhia Department of Education and Science on Instagram.

School Principal Oksana Harkusha confirmed the students died with their families.

Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov said 12 people remained hospitalized. Four men are in critical condition, with one requiring limb amputation. Three children are under medical care: an 11-year-old boy with soft tissue injuries, a 4-year-old girl with facial wounds, and a 4-month-old infant with abdominal trauma.

The strikes destroyed an auto repair complex and damaged apartment buildings, while another bomb landed in an open area of the Zaporizhzhia district. Emergency services have extinguished fires at the service station and six vehicles.

The city has declared 7 December a day of mourning.

