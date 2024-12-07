Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia causes mass casualties among Ukrainian civilians

Rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia, where ten people were killed and 24 injured, including three children, after a Russian airstrike on 6 December.
byOlena Mukhina
07/12/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian emergency personnel are working at the site of a Russian missile strike that took place on 6 December 2024. Credit: DSNS
Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia causes mass casualties among Ukrainian civilians

In Zaporizhzhia, rescue operations have been completed at the site of the Russian airstrike on 6 December. According to the latest data, ten people were killed and 24 were injured, including three children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast reported on social media.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

“Rescue operations have been completed. As of 11:00 PM, the number of injured has increased to 24, including three children—a four-month-old infant, a 4-year-old, and an 11-year-old. As a result of the airstrike on the city, ten people were killed, eight of them were in vehicles,” said Ukraine’s emergency agency.

Emergency and municipal services were working at the scene.

It was noted that 32 rescuers and eight units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian strike.

The assault destroyed a car service station, while nearby houses and shops were damaged.

“Cars with people were on fire, tourniquets were applied, legs were broken, feet were torn off. A woman had children, all covered in blood,” a witness told the BBC.

Today, also the Russian military launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, targeting an administrative building, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

Two men were killed in the attack. Currently, 19 people are known to be injured, eight of whom are hospitalized, including a 6-year-old boy.

“We got really scared,” Russian attack survivors describe chaos after missile hit Kryvyi Rih, killing two and injuring 19

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts