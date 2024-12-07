Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia causes mass casualties among Ukrainian civilians

In Zaporizhzhia, rescue operations have been completed at the site of the Russian airstrike on 6 December. According to the latest data, ten people were killed and 24 were injured, including three children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast reported on social media.
“Rescue operations have been completed. As of 11:00 PM, the number of injured has increased to 24, including three children—a four-month-old infant, a 4-year-old, and an 11-year-old. As a result of the airstrike on the city, ten people were killed, eight of them were in vehicles,” said Ukraine’s emergency agency.
Emergency and municipal services were working at the scene.
It was noted that 32 rescuers and eight units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian strike.
The assault destroyed a car service station, while nearby houses and shops were damaged.
“Cars with people were on fire, tourniquets were applied, legs were broken, feet were torn off. A woman had children, all covered in blood,” a witness told the BBC.
Today, also the Russian military launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, targeting an administrative building, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.
Two men were killed in the attack. Currently, 19 people are known to be injured, eight of whom are hospitalized, including a 6-year-old boy.
“We got really scared,” Russian attack survivors describe chaos after missile hit Kryvyi Rih, killing two and injuring 19
