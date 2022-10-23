Russia hits Zaporizhzhia with drones and S-300 missiles, injures six in Nikopol

According to the Zaporizhzhia city administration, the Shahed-136 drone hit a public building in Zaporizhzhia city. As well, a school and residential buildings are damaged from S-300 strikes on a village in the oblast.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Administration
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Administration
As well, six people were injured from a Russian strike on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head Valentyn Reznichenko. Two of the victims were riding in a car when a Russian shell exploded near it.
Houses, a kindergarten and three private enterprises, cars were damaged in Nikopol, he informed.
Photo: Valentyn Reznichenko
Photo: Valentyn Reznichenko
