Russia hits Zaporizhzhia with drones and S-300 missiles, injures six in Nikopol

According to the Zaporizhzhia city administration, the Shahed-136 drone hit a public building in Zaporizhzhia city. As well, a school and residential buildings are damaged from S-300 strikes on a village in the oblast.

As well, six people were injured from a Russian strike on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head Valentyn Reznichenko. Two of the victims were riding in a car when a Russian shell exploded near it.

Houses, a kindergarten and three private enterprises, cars were damaged in Nikopol, he informed.