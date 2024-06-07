Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian overnight attack injures two women in Nikopol, causes fire at enterprise in Kyiv Oblast

Ukraine’s air defense shot down 48 out of 53 Shahed drones and five out of five Russian Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles launched from various locations in Russia and occupied Crimea.
byMaria Tril
07/06/2024
1 minute read
Russian overnight attack injures two women in Nikopol, causes fire at enterprise in Kyiv Oblast

Ukraine’s Air Defenses shot down 48 out of 53 Shahed drones and five out of five Russian Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles over Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Russian forces laucnhed the drones and missiles against Ukraine overnight into 7 June from the districts of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk, Kursk in Russia and Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Local authorities also reported that explosions were also heard in Khmelnytskyi and Odesa oblasts. The Russian army attacked Odesa with drones.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the regional military administration, reported that a fire broke out at an industrial site in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian shelling overnight into 7 June.

According to the official, “Throughout the night, Russia attacked the Oblast with UAVs and missiles.” The air raid alert lasted 4 hours.

“Due to the air attack, a fire occurred at one of the industrial facilities in the Kyiv Oblast. There are no casualties,” Kravchenko said.

Overnight, the Russian military also attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two women aged 70 and 61. Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said Russia attacked the region using artillery and kamikaze drones.

The attack also damaged a dozen and a half private houses, pipelines, a garage, and ten outbuildings and destroyed two outbuildings and several cars.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts