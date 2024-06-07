Russian overnight attack injures two women in Nikopol, causes fire at enterprise in Kyiv Oblast

Ukraine’s Air Defenses shot down 48 out of 53 Shahed drones and five out of five Russian Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles over Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Russian forces laucnhed the drones and missiles against Ukraine overnight into 7 June from the districts of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk, Kursk in Russia and Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Local authorities also reported that explosions were also heard in Khmelnytskyi and Odesa oblasts. The Russian army attacked Odesa with drones.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the regional military administration, reported that a fire broke out at an industrial site in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian shelling overnight into 7 June.

According to the official, “Throughout the night, Russia attacked the Oblast with UAVs and missiles.” The air raid alert lasted 4 hours.

“Due to the air attack, a fire occurred at one of the industrial facilities in the Kyiv Oblast. There are no casualties,” Kravchenko said.

Overnight, the Russian military also attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two women aged 70 and 61. Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said Russia attacked the region using artillery and kamikaze drones.

The attack also damaged a dozen and a half private houses, pipelines, a garage, and ten outbuildings and destroyed two outbuildings and several cars.

Read also: