Trump claims Russia million soldiers, while Ukraine allegedly 700,000

Trump suggests Russian President Putin faces mounting pressure to seek diplomatic resolution.
byYuri Zoria
21/01/2025
2 minute read
US President-elect Donald Trump during his press-conference at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on 16 December 2024. Screenshot: Youtube/PBS NewsHour
US President Donald Trump claimed on 20 January that Russia has lost nearly one million soldiers during its three-year war in Ukraine, while suggesting Vladimir Putin should seek a peace deal. He also made exaggerated claims about Ukrainian losses.

In December, Zelenskyy referenced reports in the American press suggesting that 80,000 Ukrainians had died, but he dismissed the figure as significantly overstated. He did not provide an exact number, noting that Ukraine lacks precise data on deaths in Russian-occupied territories, including civilians, military personnel, law enforcement, and local officials.

Politico reports that speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on, Trump said,

“I think he’s destroying Russia by not making a deal.

The US president said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed willingness to negotiate, though Putin’s position remains unclear.

Trump highlighted Russia’s economic challenges, pointing to inflation and overall troubles facing the country.

“Russia is kinda in big trouble,” he stated during the briefing.

Addressing his campaign promise to end the Russo-Ukrainian war on his first day in office, Trump responded with humor, saying, “I have another half of the day left,” while expressing desire for swift resolution.

Trump claimed approximately 700,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the war. However, Ukraine has previously stated it has lost 43,000 soldiers killed in action and over 370,000 wounded.

While the Kremlin maintains silence on its casualties, Ukrainian estimates suggest Russia lost 150,000 soldiers killed and more than 400,000 wounded in 2024 alone.

