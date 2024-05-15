Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian air strikes on residential area in Kharkiv injure 21 people, including three children

A residential courtyard and multi-story apartment building were hit by Russian guided air munitions in Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district on 14 May injuring 21 civilians, including three children aged 8, 12, and 12
byMaria Tril
15/05/2024
2 minute read
Kharkiv
Consequences of Russian air strikes on Kharkiv, 14 May 2024
Russian air strikes on residential area in Kharkiv injure 21 people, including three children

Russian military launched air strikes on 14 May, targeting the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv and injuring at least 21 people, including three children.

According to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Dmytro Chubenko, three strikes were recorded at about 4 pm in the Shevchenkivskyi district: two in Oleksiivka and a third near the metro station, also within this district.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported 21 injured people, including six men, 11 women, and three children – two girls aged 12 and 8 and a 12-year-old boy.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the strike damaged a multi-story residential building in the city’s central part. “An 8-year-old girl was injured, among other injured people. There are no military facilities here. We will have to replace a lot of windows and interior doors. There is a lot of destruction,” the mayor said.

According to law enforcement, civilian cars, 15 garages, and at least 20 residential and non-residential buildings, including a shopping center, an educational institution, stores, and more, were damaged. Windows were shattered at the entrance of one of the metro stations. Terekhov added that the strikes damaged the heating system in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Consequences of Russian air strikes on Kharkiv, 14 May 2024. Credit: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Consequences of Russian air strikes on Kharkiv, 14 May 2024. Credit: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian troops reportedly hit the city with guided air-launched munitions, in particular, the UMPB D-30 model. Chubenko said they were launched by aircraft from Russian territory.

During the strikes in Kharkiv on 14 May, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko was present in the city. “The enemy [Russia – ed.] is deliberately destroying the center, where residential buildings and educational institutions are located. We are talking about another crime committed by the Russian occupation forces, who are trying to intimidate Ukrainians,” Klymenko said at the site of one of the strikes.

Russian military attacked six settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, killing a 79-year-old woman and injuring two people, Governor Oleh Syniehobov said.

According to Syniehubov, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks in the Kharkiv direction. Russian occupying forces also made 16 attacks in the Kypiansk direction.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts