Russian air strikes on residential area in Kharkiv injure 21 people, including three children

Russian military launched air strikes on 14 May, targeting the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv and injuring at least 21 people, including three children.

According to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Dmytro Chubenko, three strikes were recorded at about 4 pm in the Shevchenkivskyi district: two in Oleksiivka and a third near the metro station, also within this district.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported 21 injured people, including six men, 11 women, and three children – two girls aged 12 and 8 and a 12-year-old boy.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the strike damaged a multi-story residential building in the city’s central part. “An 8-year-old girl was injured, among other injured people. There are no military facilities here. We will have to replace a lot of windows and interior doors. There is a lot of destruction,” the mayor said.

According to law enforcement, civilian cars, 15 garages, and at least 20 residential and non-residential buildings, including a shopping center, an educational institution, stores, and more, were damaged. Windows were shattered at the entrance of one of the metro stations. Terekhov added that the strikes damaged the heating system in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Russian troops reportedly hit the city with guided air-launched munitions, in particular, the UMPB D-30 model. Chubenko said they were launched by aircraft from Russian territory.

During the strikes in Kharkiv on 14 May, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko was present in the city. “The enemy [Russia – ed.] is deliberately destroying the center, where residential buildings and educational institutions are located. We are talking about another crime committed by the Russian occupation forces, who are trying to intimidate Ukrainians,” Klymenko said at the site of one of the strikes.

Russian military attacked six settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, killing a 79-year-old woman and injuring two people, Governor Oleh Syniehobov said.

According to Syniehubov, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks in the Kharkiv direction. Russian occupying forces also made 16 attacks in the Kypiansk direction.

