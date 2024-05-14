Battles rage: Ukrainian forces continue defending Kharkiv front amid surge in Russian attacks

Fierce battles persist across nearly all fronts, with the most Russian attacks reported on the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk fronts, says the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Over the last day, Russian occupiers lost over 1400 soldiers, 11 tanks, 43 armored vehicles, and one anti-aircraft warfare system. As of 14 May, 73 clashes occurred between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders, the Ukrainian military report adds.

On the Kharkiv front, Russia launched eight attacks, hitting areas near Hlyboke – Slobodzanske, Shebekino – Vovchansk, and Borysivka – Vesele. Additionally, unsuccessful attempts were made to advance toward Lypcy and Neskuchne villages.

In the evening, Russia conducted airstrikes on residential zones in central Kharkiv. Oleh Syniehubov, the city’s mayor, said, “The enemy struck multiple times, including at residential areas in central Kharkiv.”

On the Kupiansk front, six combat clashes occurred near Synkivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka, and Myasozharivka, and one combat engagement was reported near Ivanivka on the Lyman front.

Enemy attacks on the Kramatorsk front increased to eight, targeting Bakhmut – Novyi, Bakhmut – Klishchiivka, Odradivka – Klishchiivka, and Mykolaivka – Bila Hora areas. Furthermore, two aerial strikes were carried out.

On the Pokrovsk front, enemy activity surged, with 24 attacks reported since the beginning of the day, particularly in areas near Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Yevhenivka, and Netailove. Combat aviation was deployed twice, near Vozdvyzhivka and Yevhenivka.

