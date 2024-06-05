Ombudsman calls on Moscow to persecute its military for war crimes after Russian troops threaten Ukrainian POWs with execution in recent video

The Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, has officially called on Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova to open a criminal case against Russian soldiers who abused Ukrainian prisoners of war, according to UkrInform.

Recently, Russian news channels shared a video allegedly filmed on the Kharkiv front that showed Moscow occupiers torturing captured Ukrainian soldiers and simulating executions. Invaders beat Ukrainian defenders and humiliated and threatened them.

“I have officially appealed to Moskalkova with a demand to open a criminal case against Russian soldiers,” said Lubinets during a national TV marathon.

According to the Geneva Conventions, law enforcement agencies in any country must open criminal cases after such incidents.

“Of course, after we receive – if we receive – a response, it will most likely be negative for us. But then the Russians will again confirm that the refusal to open criminal cases against their soldiers is a violation of international humanitarian law by the Russian Federation’s law enforcement,” claimed the ombudsman.

Lubinets also emphasized that the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross have been informed about the case of cruel treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers.

The ombudsman said he hopes that someday the International Criminal Court will issue arrest warrants for Russian top military-political leadership responsible for torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war.

