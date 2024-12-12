Ukraine’s Resistance Center: Russia threatens to make Ukrainians ‘illegal migrants’ in their own homes

Beginning 1 January 2025, Ukrainians in temporarily occupied territories who refuse to accept Russian citizenship will lose their residency status and access to various social rights, according to the Center of National Resistance.

Forced passportization is illegal and not recognized in Ukraine or globally, as it contradicts the principles and norms of international law and constitutes a violation of the Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

“The occupiers plan to revoke the residency status of ‘stateless persons,’ turning local residents into ‘illegal migrants’ in their own homes. Following this change, Ukrainians will face restrictions on healthcare, employment, and social benefits,” the Center of National Resistance revealed.

The occupation authorities have already started pressuring local enterprises to enforce mandatory passportization of their employees. Those who refuse are being threatened with dismissal.

In 2023, Russian-installed officials in Kherson Oblast were resorting to physical violence to coerce Ukrainian citizens into obtaining Russian passports. They carried out public punishments against those who refused to obtain a document, including putting bags over men’s heads and throwing them into ditches.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice stated that Ukrainian citizens who were forced to obtain Russian passports in occupied territories would not bear any criminal responsibility for collaboration with invaders.

Related: