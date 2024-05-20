Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian ombudsman raises alarm over torture of Crimean activist, urges immediate release

Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has unveiled shocking revelations of torture inflicted upon a Crimean activist in Russian detention.
byOlena Mukhina
20/05/2024
2 minute read
Crimean Tatars activist human rights violation torture
Rustem Osmanov. Source: The Crimean Human Rights Group
Ukrainian ombudsman raises alarm over torture of Crimean activist, urges immediate release

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Ukrainian Parliament, Dmytro Lubinets, says Crimean Tatar activist Rustem Osmanov has been subjected to torture since his detention in 2022 by Russian occupation authorities. The violence against the activist intensified in the last few weeks.

In April 2022, the Russian security service reported that Rustem Osmanov was arrested “while attempting to enter Crimea through the Armenian checkpoint.”

He was accused of participating in a so-called illegal armed formation named after Noman Çelebicihan and sentenced to six years in jail. Çelebicihan was a Crimean Tatar politician and public figure, and the group, which is a voluntary organization, was established in early 2016 during the blockade at the administrative border with occupied Crimea, as per Suspilne

According to the Crimean Human Rights Group, the man is currently in a colony in the city of Donskoy in the Tula region in Russia. At the end of December 2022, he sent a letter with details of his abduction in Henichesk and the torture he suffered from Russians.

The situation has worsened last month. For the past three weeks, Osmanov has been held in a disciplinary isolation unit. Russians beat and threatened the activist with execution, revealed Lubinets.

The ombudsman emphasized that such measures constitute a violation of human rights and numerous international acts, including the Geneva Conventions and the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. The official noted that silence in such cases is a provocation for the aggressor to commit new crimes.

Lubinets urged the international community to pay attention to Russian war crimes, saying that everyone responsible for crimes “must be punished.”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts