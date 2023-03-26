Ukrainians who resist Russian passportization face cruel torture – Center for National Resistance

Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance reports that Russian occupiers in Kherson Oblast are resorting to physical violence to coerce Ukrainian citizens into obtaining Russian passports.

The residents of the temporarily occupied territories continue to resist the forced passportization, the Center reports. The issuance of Russian passports is too low, and the occupation administrations receive systematic reprimands from their Kremlin curators.

As a result, Russian military in the temporarily occupied areas of Kherson Oblast are abusing the civilian population. They threaten individuals with physical harm if they refuse to obtain a passport. The occupiers have carried out public punishments, including putting bags over men’s heads and throwing them into ditches.

In addition, Russian military is using the Henichesk dungeon to pressure locals. They subject citizens with pro-Ukrainian views to cruel torture, as well as those who refuse to comply with the demands of the local occupation so-called authorities.

“Thus, terrorists are forcing the population to obtain a passport to avoid abuse. Despite this, residents continue to resist and refuse to obtain Russian papers,” the Center writes.

