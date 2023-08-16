Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian shelling attacks kill one, injure seven in Kherson Oblast

byIryna Voichuk
16/08/2023
civilian killed kherson oblast
Civilians killed in Russian shelling of Kherson region. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast
On 16 August, Russian troops attacked the city of Kherson and Kherson Oblast residential areas several times, causing casualties.

According to the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, the Russian army shelled a medical and educational institution in the city of Kherson, injuring three civilians.

One of the injured is a patient of the medical institution. The 55-year-old man was undergoing treatment for an ischemic stroke. His chest was injured as a result of the shelling,” Prokudin wrote on his Telegram channel.

In Kherson Oblast, two men were wounded in Russian artillery shelling, Oblast Head said.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast, one civilian was killed by Russian shelling in Beryslav district.

According to the investigation, on 16 August, at about 13:00, Russian troops shelled a village in Beryslav district with artillery. A local resident who was outside at the time of the shelling was killed,” Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast said.

russian shell
Fragment of a Russian shell. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast

In addition, on the night of 16 August, Russians launched artillery attacks on the village of Mykilske, hitting a private house and injuring a married couple.

“A married couple, a 60-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, suffered medium-severity injuries in their house. They are currently in hospital,” Oleksandr Prokudin said.

