Ukraine is restoring infrastructure in Kherson Oblast after a Russian retreat

Ukraine tries to rebuild the infrastructure of Kherson Oblast after a Russian withdrawal. As of November 13, cellular service was restored in Kherson center, Head of the Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych informed.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian troops had destroyed all critical infrastructure – communication, water supply, heat, and electricity before fleeing from Kherson.

On 11 November, Dmytro Sakharuk, CEO of the energy company DTEK, said during the Ukrainian national telethon that in the best-case scenario, the energy supply in Kherson Oblast will be restored in about a month.

Tags: Kherson, Ukraine