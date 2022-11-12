Full power grid restoration to take up to a month in liberated Kherson settlements – energy company

Kherson Oblast’s local energy company Khersonoblenergo starts repair works to restore the power supply in liberated Kherson.

Dmytro Sakharuk, CEO of the energy company DTEK, noted on the national telethon that in the best-case scenario, the energy supply in Kherson Oblast will be restored in about a month.

“We are now in close contact with the Kherson Military Regional Administration, with Khersonoblenergo. The understanding is that first today there will be an inspection, after the inspection, there will be a first understanding of what is needed and what can be done,” Dmytro Sakharuk, CEO of the energy company DTEK said on the national telethon adding that he hopes that the first settlements in the newly liberated part of Kherson Oblast will get power back next week.

Sakharuk emphasized that the Russians not just damaged but intentionally blew up electrical equipment:

“Among the things that are clear now is that the high-voltage lines, the main lines that supply the city of Kherson itself, were destroyed, as was the substation. Now there is an inspection underway, (experts – Ed.) are looking at what had happened there. If we talk about other lines that feed Kherson Oblast in its right-bank part, there is also damage that will need to be repaired,” the DTEK CEO said.

He added that the Russian troops also destroyed the power lines that go to Kherson from the Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant.

Tags: electricity, Kherson Oblast