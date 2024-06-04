Ukraine has power outages in all oblasts after Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

Ukraine’s energy system is experiencing a power deficit, with energy consumption limits for industrial and residential consumers in place for all oblasts on 4 June, according to Ukraine’s electricity transmission system operator, Ukrenergo.

Ukrenergo noted that the main reason for the restrictions is the damage caused by six Russian attacks on Ukrainian power plants.

The power deficit is slightly higher than the previous day due to increased air conditioning consumption, clouds that affect solar power plants, and reduced electricity imports from EU countries.

Ukrenergo relies on imports and emergency assistance from European countries to address the power deficit, with recent electricity imports from Romania, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. However, the company emphasized that these measures are insufficient to maintain balance in the energy system due to the extent of the damage.

Sixty-eight settlements remain without electricity due to thunderstorms and strong winds, with 48 in Lviv Oblast and 20 in Sumy Oblast.

Power outages also occur in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv Oblasts due to war hostilities in the area.

Ukraine’s largest electricity producer, DTEK Group, reported that damage from Russian missile attacks in March 2024 was twice as severe as the previous winter, costing $230 million to repair. The attacks destroyed critical equipment at six main thermal power plants, with 80% of generation capacity lost. DTEK aims to restore five plants before winter, mainly by importing Eastern European equipment.

