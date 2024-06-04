Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine has power outages in all oblasts after Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

Despite receiving electricity imports and emergency assistance from European countries, Ukrenergo emphasized that these measures are not enough to maintain balance in the energy system due to the extensive damage caused by Russian attacks on Ukrainian power plants.
byVira Kravchuk
04/06/2024
2 minute read
Blackout in Kharkiv after a Russian attack.
Blackout in Kharkiv after a Russian attack. Photo: Yan Dobronosov
Ukraine has power outages in all oblasts after Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

Ukraine’s energy system is experiencing a power deficit, with energy consumption limits for industrial and residential consumers in place for all oblasts on 4 June, according to Ukraine’s electricity transmission system operator, Ukrenergo.

Ukrenergo noted that the main reason for the restrictions is the damage caused by six Russian attacks on Ukrainian power plants.

The power deficit is slightly higher than the previous day due to increased air conditioning consumption, clouds that affect solar power plants, and reduced electricity imports from EU countries.

Ukrenergo relies on imports and emergency assistance from European countries to address the power deficit, with recent electricity imports from Romania, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. However, the company emphasized that these measures are insufficient to maintain balance in the energy system due to the extent of the damage.

Sixty-eight settlements remain without electricity due to thunderstorms and strong winds, with 48 in Lviv Oblast and 20 in Sumy Oblast. 

Power outages also occur in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv Oblasts due to war hostilities in the area.

Ukraine’s largest electricity producer, DTEK Group, reported that damage from Russian missile attacks in March 2024 was twice as severe as the previous winter, costing $230 million to repair. The attacks destroyed critical equipment at six main thermal power plants, with 80% of generation capacity lost. DTEK aims to restore five plants before winter, mainly by importing Eastern European equipment.

Read more:

Ukrenergo chief: Months of power supply limits ahead for Ukraine

Ukraine faces countrywide power outages as electricity deficit worsens

Russian strikes, cold weather trigger emergency power cuts amid shortages in Ukraine

Ukrenergo: Power outages in Ukraine’s seven regions due to Russian air attack on energy grid

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts