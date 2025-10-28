Ukraine forms new international coalition under Russian fire

Kyiv refuses to yield. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the creation of an Energy Coalition to protect Ukraine’s energy sector during Russia’s massive attacks in the cold season, UkrInform reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved from a strategy of conquering Ukraine to a strategy of its destruction. In October, Russian attacks have already destroyed about 60% of Ukraine's gas production capacity and caused mass blackouts.

The first meeting will take place in the coming days via video conference.

Strengthening energy security under fire

The coalition’s goal is to enhance energy security, secure funding for electricity imports and equipment, and respond to Russia’s attacks, which have damaged the water supply, gas networks, and logistics.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is already integrated with the European energy grid, allowing electricity imports when infrastructure is damaged.

The coalition will focus on mobilizing additional funding, coordinating efforts with other countries, and strengthening energy security for Ukrainians.

Financial and technological support from partners is key to maintaining the sector’s resilience, ensuring gas, electricity, and energy equipment for the population, and countering Russia’s destructive attacks while supporting the economy.

Netherlands pledges millions for energy restoration

Zelensky announced the new coalition during a meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, who visited Kyiv on 28 October. Hoekstra noted that Russia terrorizes Ukrainians daily, leaving innocent people to suffer from the attacks.

The Netherlands has provided Ukraine with over €13 billion in support during the war, including €4 billion this year for arms and defense industry needs.

Hoekstra confirmed that the Netherlands is providing €25 million for energy equipment and gas to help restore supplies after attacks that left over 20.5 million families without gas.

He also confirmed plans to use frozen Russian assets to compensate for war damages.