Russian forces attack energy infrastructure in seven Ukrainian regions

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy has reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have targeted energy facilities in seven oblasts of Ukraine: Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv.

The Ministry of Energy emphasizes that the energy system remains stable, but significant damage from recent massive attacks, including one of the largest on 26 August 2024, continues to complicate operations. Russian forces persist in their daily shelling of energy infrastructure objects. Energy workers are working around the clock to mitigate the consequences of the latest massive attack and prepare the energy system for the autumn-winter period. Despite these challenges, no planned power outages are scheduled for today, 9 September, marking a significant improvement in the situation after the massive strike on the power grid on 26 August 2024.

The attacks on 9 September caused power outages at substations and affected consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts. Power has been partially restored in these areas.

The situation in Donetsk region was particularly concerning, with several substations losing power during the attacks. A mine was also affected, leaving 74 workers temporarily trapped underground. All miners have since been safely evacuated to the surface.

Chernihiv region saw significant disruptions, with aerial power lines being damaged. As a result, three settlements lost electricity.

Despite these attacks, energy workers have made significant progress in restoring power. Over the past day, electricity has been restored to more than 17,000 consumers who had been disconnected due to combat actions and technical issues. However, as of this morning, 538 settlements remain without power due to ongoing hostilities and technical problems.

The Ministry calls on Ukrainians to continue using electricity responsibly, especially during peak hours from 17:00 to 22:00. As Ukraine continues to face these energy challenges, there is currently no electricity export. Imports are expected today from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova, with a maximum capacity of 1287 MW during certain hours.

