Russian authorities report fire at fuel storage site in Belgorod Oblast

Russian officials announced a fire at a fuel storage facility in Belgorod Oblast, which they claim was caused by a drone strike. The incident reportedly occurred on 8 September in the Volokonovsky district.

“The Russian authorities reported a fire resulting from a UAV strike on a fuel storage site in the Volokonovsky district of Belgorod Oblast,” Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod Oblast, said.

Local Telegram channels have also reported on the fire in the area. Russian authorities are attributing the attack to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, though the Ukrainian General Staff has not commented on this information.

Euromaidan Press cannot verify this data from independent sources.

Explosions are regularly heard in Russia’s border oblasts. The Russian side often accuses Ukraine of involvement in these incidents, but Kyiv mostly does not officially comment.

