Military company Wagner continues to form military structures in Belgorod, Kursk regions, Russia

Latest news Ukraine

Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report that the private military company “Wagner”, managed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, continues to form military structures in the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

“The sponsor of the Wagner group and the so-called “Putin’s cook” Yevgeny Prigozhin continues to form parallel military structures in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, despite the absence of a threat of ground invasion of Ukrainian troops into Russian territory,” ISW informed.

Ukrainian troops complete the liberation of the western (right) bank of the Kherson oblast after Russians invaders retreated there.

Satellite imagery confirms claims made by both Ukrainian and Russian sources that Russian forces destroyed the Antonivskyi and railway bridges (near Kherson), as well as the bridge over the Novaya Kakhovka dam (east of the city of Kherson near Novaya Kakhovka) across the Dnipro River , Daryiv bridge (northeast of Kherson city) across the Ingulets river in a last attempt to block the advance of Ukrainian troops in the direction of the central part of Kherson oblast.

In addition, geolocation satellite images also indicate that Russian forces have prepared the first and second lines of defense south of the Dnipro River and are likely to continue to strengthen positions on the left bank in the coming days.
Ukrainian forces made significant territorial gains throughout the Kherson region on November 11 and continue to tighten control over the western bank in the coming days.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags