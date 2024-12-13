Russian forces poison over 2000 Ukrainian military with chemicals since invasion in 2022

Over 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers were hospitalized with chemical poisoning symptoms since the full-scale invasion began, said Artem Vlasyuk, head of ecological safety and civil protection at the Ukrainian Armed Forces Support Command’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Division.

According to the Vlasyuk, three soldiers, poisoned by an unknown chemical substance, have died.

Ukraine has also publicly demonstrated its stance by joining a collective statement with 59 other nations supporting strict adherence to the Chemical Weapons Convention, particularly regarding the prohibition of chemical riot control agents as a warfare method.

The poisonings involve exposure to riot control chemicals like CS and CN, typically used in crowd control munitions.

Vlasyuk did not disclose the identities or units of the soldiers who died, citing security considerations.

Vlasyuk said that Ukraine, as a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention, and its Armed Forces’s, do not use chemical weapons.

“These means are prohibited from use. Ukraine adhere to international law and the convention’s specific requirements,” he said.

Russia uses different methods to to abuse Ukrainian soldiers, torturing them in the prisons of war and executing them on the frontline.

