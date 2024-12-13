Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian forces poison over 2000 Ukrainian military with chemicals since invasion in 2022

Chemical poisoning of Ukrainian soldiers reaches critical levels, with three confirmed fatalities, according to military sources.
byMaria Tril
13/12/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian soldier
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff
Russian forces poison over 2000 Ukrainian military with chemicals since invasion in 2022

Over 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers were hospitalized with chemical poisoning symptoms since the full-scale invasion began, said Artem Vlasyuk, head of ecological safety and civil protection at the Ukrainian Armed Forces Support Command’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Division.

According to the Vlasyuk, three soldiers, poisoned by an unknown chemical substance, have died.

Ukraine has also publicly demonstrated its stance by joining a collective statement with 59 other nations supporting strict adherence to the Chemical Weapons Convention, particularly regarding the prohibition of chemical riot control agents as a warfare method.

The poisonings involve exposure to riot control chemicals like CS and CN, typically used in crowd control munitions.

Vlasyuk did not disclose the identities or units of the soldiers who died, citing security considerations.

Vlasyuk said that Ukraine, as a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention, and its Armed Forces’s, do not use chemical weapons.

“These means are prohibited from use. Ukraine adhere to international law and the convention’s specific requirements,” he said.

Russia uses different methods to to abuse Ukrainian soldiers, torturing them in the prisons of war and executing them on the frontline.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!