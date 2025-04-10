Support us on Patreon
Kyiv native gets 16-year sentence in Moscow for explosive packages plot

A Moscow military court has sentenced Ukrainian citizen Vadim Chaly to 16 years imprisonment for sending explosive packages to Russian defense officials, following what investigators claim was recruitment by Ukrainian intelligence.
A Moscow military court sentenced Vadim Chaly, a 30-year-old native of Kyiv, to 16 years in prison after finding him guilty of sending explosive packages to high-ranking Russian defense officials.

The Second Western District Military Court ruled on 10 April that Chaly must serve the first three years of his sentence in prison, with the remainder in a strict-regime penal colony. The court also imposed a fine of 500,000 rubles ($5,900) and restricted his freedom for an additional two years following his release.

Prosecutors had sought an 18-year sentence with three years in prison followed by time in a strict-regime colony.

“I committed a huge stupidity,” Chaly said in his final statement to the court. He acknowledged his guilt and expressed willingness to accept punishment but requested leniency because of his mother’s health problems.

According to investigation materials cited by TASS, Chaly was living in Russia before his arrest when he searched for work on the Avito platform. There, he allegedly made contact with representatives of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU).

“After completing test assignments, they promised him one thousand rubles for sending explosive packages to three Russian colonels,” the investigation claims. “For the last package, they promised 4,000 rubles.”

None of the three packages reportedly exploded.

The criminal case against Chaly was opened in late June last year. TASS reports that the officers targeted by the packages command Russian military units, including those operating in the combat zone in Ukraine.

No reaction from Ukrainian authorities regarding the verdict has been reported.

