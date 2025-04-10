Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“We can strike in any moment”: Ukrainian drones eliminate 522 Russian troops during 22-day Belgorod incursion

Ukraine’s specialized drone operators demonstrate sustained ability to target enemy forces, while developing more advanced drone-carrier technologies.
byOlena Mukhina
10/04/2025
3 minute read
ukraine develops fiber-optic module fitting all drones integrates inertial navigation silkworm fiber optic drone unmanned systems forces shovkopryad ukraine’s testing universal designed types while firm installs its optical technology have
The “Silkworm” fiber optic module on a drone. Photo: Unmanned Systems Forces.
“We can strike in any moment”: Ukrainian drones eliminate 522 Russian troops during 22-day Belgorod incursion

Ukrainian drone operators from the Madiar’s Birds 414th Regiment of Strike Unmanned Aerial Systems took out 522 Russian soldiers over a 22-day operation in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

On 5 April, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that over 77,000 Russian targets were struck and destroyed by various types of Ukrainian drones in March—an increase of 10% compared to February.

On 8 April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed the presence of Ukrainian military forces in Belgorod Oblast, marking the first such acknowledgment at the highest level since Russia’s full-scale invasion began more than three years ago.

According to the DeepState OSINT project, which maintains an interactive military map, Ukrainian troops have occupied 13 square kilometers of Russian territory near the border village of Demidovka. 

During the 22-day operation into Russia’s rear, Ukrainian Madiar’s Birds drone pilots hit 1,682 Russian targets. 

“The world must understand: the enemy is not invincible. We can strike at any moment—and make it hurt. More to come,” the Madiar’s Birds wrote on social media.

Earlier, Forbes reported that Ukraine is advancing its drone-mothership technology to create true airborne drone carriers. The first reports of Ukrainian mothership drones carrying smaller FPV drones emerged in November 2023.

Ukraine has since demonstrated various drone-mothership designs—some with fixed wings, others with multiple rotors—capable of carrying one, two, four, or six FPV drones.

Due to the complexity of coordinating multiple drones receiving relayed signals from a single mothership, the most effective setup may be a reusable drone mothership paired with one kamikaze drone. The Madiar’s Birds is currently developing this configuration.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts