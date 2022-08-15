Kamikaze drone reportedly takes down Russian tower in Belgorod Oblast – VIDEO

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone has reportedly knocked down a Russian observation tower in Kazinka (Belgorod Oblast), 10 km from the Ukrainian border.

Kamikaze drone reportedly takes down Russian tower in Belgorod Oblast



Located in Kazinka, 10 km from Ukrainian border. Was reportedly used for surveillance of Ukrainian border. Partisan explosion also possiblepic.twitter.com/DQqhyb4F6vhttps://t.co/wwePs4QqOv — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 15, 2022

The Russian TG channel Mash says, quoting locals, that the tower was taken down by a kamikaze drone yesterday, on 14 August, that it observed forest fires and was unguarded. However, Ukrainian media Novynarnia reported, quoting Russian Telegram channels, that the tower hosted the Russian surveillance complex “Grenadier,” with the help of which the Russian military observed the Ukrainian border.

The Ukrainian army-related twitter Army.FM also shared a video with the Kamikaze version. However, a drone is not discernible on the video. Ukrainian military expert Mykhailo Zhyrokhov says it is possible that partisans took down one of its support Poles, after which the drone finished the job.