Lithuania invests € 20 million with more to come in joint weapons production with Ukraine

“Ukraine’s defense industry has incredible potential […] due to its high-level expertise based on direct battlefield experience,” said Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense.
byVira Kravchuk
02/03/2025
Two people walking the street in Lithuania and wearing Ukrainian (left) and Lithuanian (right) flags.
Two people walking the street in Lithuania and wearing Ukrainian (left) and Lithuanian (right) flags. Photo: @BudrysKestutis on X
Lithuania continues investing in Ukraine’s defense sector with an initial allocation of 20 million, a figure expected to increase, and initiating the creation of joint production facilities for weapons manufacturing.

Lithuania, one of the Baltic states, shares a border with Russia and is a NATO member. Supporting Ukraine helps deter Russian aggression in the region, which is vital for Lithuania’s own security. A strong Ukraine acts as a buffer against Russian expansionism, protecting not only Ukraine but also other European countries, including Lithuania.

Lithuania and Ukraine have reached a preliminary agreement to develop strategic weapons systems production in Lithuania, according to the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.

The partnership aims to establish joint weapons production facilities in both countries, though specific weapons systems covered by the agreement remain classified for security reasons.

“Ukraine’s defense industry has incredible potential to become a world-class player due to its high-level expertise based on direct battlefield experience, the motivation and competence of its engineers, and the forward-thinking mindset of key industry decision-makers,” said Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s senior advisor on strategic issues Oleksandr Kamyshin emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration, noting that “the jointly developed defense industry in Lithuania is a strong next step that strengthens NATO’s eastern flank.”

Earlier, Lithuania’s third Radarom! fundraising campaign successfully raised €5,737,028 to support Ukraine’s defense efforts. The three-week initiative, running from 3 to 24 February 2025, saw widespread participation from Lithuanian citizens and businesses, with companies contributing nearly one-third of the total funds.  

The funds will be allocated to procure drones and anti-drone systems essential for Ukraine’s military operations. Specifically, two-thirds of the funds will be directed toward Lithuanian-made drone technology, while the remaining one-third will support Ukrainian-made systems.

 

