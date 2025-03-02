“Wrong President to try this with” — Waltz on Zelenskyy’s approach to Trump at White House meeting

US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz emphasized a shift from Biden-era policies toward Ukraine after a tense exchange between President Zelenskyy and President Trump on 28 February. Waltz provided details about the decision to cut Zelenskyy’s White House visit short.

The meeting was intended to finalize an agreement granting the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth elements and essential minerals in exchange for aid. However, it took a confrontational turn when Trump accused Zelenskyy of not showing gratitude for US support and being disrespectful. According to a CNN report, Zelenskyy publicly expressed gratitude to the US at least 33 times between 21 January 2022 and 12 February 2025.

The US President warned Zelenskyy that his actions could lead to “World War III” and suggested that Ukraine should make a deal with Russia or risk losing US support. The meeting ended abruptly without the signing of the mineral agreement.

According to Fox News, the national security advisor suggested that Trump’s frustration stemmed from doubts about Zelenskyy’s commitment to peace.

“What became clear and why the president was so frustrated and frankly angry is that it’s not clear that Zelenskyy truly wants to stop the fighting. This was the wrong approach, the wrong time in history, and the wrong president to try and do this kind of thing. This was not Biden, this was Trump,” Waltz stated, noting that Zelenskyy’s approach was misaligned with the current president’s stance.

Waltz emphasized that the Trump administration’s approach differs significantly from its predecessor’s.

“He is used to hearing ‘as long as it takes,’ ‘as much as it takes,’ ‘you can determine the outcome of all this.’ That’s what he heard for years from Biden, but this is a new president, and we’re determined to take a new approach to peace.”

The president’s advisors unanimously recommended ending the meeting after what they perceived as an insult from Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

Waltz expressed disappointment over the missed opportunity, stating that “this could have been and should have been a positive moment for Ukraine.”

He explained that the administration’s goal was to further negotiations with Russia to “bring this war to an end and move the world forward and stop the death and destruction.”

Waltz described a stark contrast between Zelenskyy and his team during the meeting. “His ambassador and his advisor were practically in tears wanting this to move forward, but Zelenskyy was still argumentative,” he recounted.

The security advisor revealed that he directly addressed Zelenskyy about Ukraine’s position:

“I said to Zelenskyy, ‘Look, Mr. President, time is not on your side here, on the battlefield, in terms of the world situation, and the most important US aid and the taxpayers’ tolerance is not unlimited.'”

Responding to the White House incident, Zelenskyy told Fox News, “I did not believe we did anything wrong,” adding, “With all due respect to democracy and the media, I think we need to understand Ukraine’s position.”

The incident has drawn attention from European leaders, who have publicly expressed support for Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer contacted both leaders, urging Zelenskyy to restore his relationship with the American administration. Similarly, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte advised Zelenskyy on the importance of mending ties with Trump, emphasizing the critical support the US has provided to Ukraine in the past.

Starmer emphasized the British people’s determination to stand with Ukraine “for as long as it may take,” underscoring a commitment to achieving lasting peace based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.

Meanwhile, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin continues to demand a change in the Ukrainian government as a prerequisite for peace talks while questioning Zelenskyy’s legitimacy.

