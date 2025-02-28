Support us on Patreon
“Meals remained untouched”: Trump orders Zelenskyy to leave White House after tense exchange

Trump abruptly ended Zelenskyy’s White House visit, instructing top officials to remove the Ukrainian delegation without completing planned talks or allowing them to eat prepared meals.
byOlena Mukhina
28/02/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian delegation at the Munich Security Conference. Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Office
“Meals remained untouched”: Trump orders Zelenskyy to leave White House after tense exchange

Immediately after a tense exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump convened his key advisors for a discussion in the Oval Office, CNN reports.

In an unprecedented meeting on 28 February, Trump, Zelenskyy, and Vance clashed in the Oval Office. Their meeting, initially intended to finalize a deal granting the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, devolved into a heated argument. Trump criticized Zelenskyy for perceived disrespect and lack of gratitude for US support, while Zelenskyy sought assurances on continued American backing and security guarantees in peace talks with Russia. The meeting ended abruptly without the signing of the minerals agreement, with Trump issuing an ultimatum that the US might withdraw support if Ukraine does not make concessions.

According to a White House representative, Trump consulted with Vice President J.D. Vance. He also spoke with Treasury Secretary Bessent, Senator Marco Rubio, and others. During this meeting, Trump concluded, Zelenskyy was “not in a place to negotiate.” He then instructed Secretary of State Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to deliver the message: it was time for Zelenskyy to leave the White House.

The Ukrainian delegation had been waiting for the resumption of talks, during which an agreement on natural resources was supposed to be signed. However, they were made to understand that it was time to go. According to the source, the order came directly from Trump. The report notes that Zelenskyy and his team were not even allowed to have lunch.

While the prepared meals remained untouched on serving tables in the corridor, the Ukrainians were given clear instructions to leave the building. A White House source said the Ukrainian side wanted to continue negotiations but was denied.

