Zelenskyy thanked US 33 times since 2022, contradicting Vance’s claims

Since 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked US officials and the American people for their support of Ukraine at least 33 times, according to CNN.

In an unprecedented meeting on 28 February, Trump, Zelenskyy, and Vance clashed in the Oval Office. Their meeting, initially intended to finalize a deal granting the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, devolved into a heated argument. Trump criticized Zelenskyy for perceived disrespect and lack of gratitude for US support, while Zelenskyy sought assurances on continued American backing and security guarantees in peace talks with Russia. The meeting ended abruptly without the signing of the minerals agreement, with Trump issuing an ultimatum that the US might withdraw support if Ukraine does not make concessions.

“Have you said thank you once this entire meeting?” Vance asked.

At the same time, as CNN notes, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Zelenskyy has repeatedly expressed gratitude to the US, including President Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden, members of Congress from both parties, US defense companies and their employees, and the American people.

“Thank you @POTUS for the unprecedented (American) diplomatic and military assistance for (Ukraine),” said Zelenskyy in 21 January 2022, on X.

The journalists have provided 33 examples of Zelenskyy thanking US officials and the American people for supporting Ukraine between 21 January 2022, and 12 February 2025.

“This is not a comprehensive list. Notably, we did not review Zelensky’s many domestic remarks in Ukrainian,” the report said.

After the meeting which many outlets have called “catastrophic,” Zelenskyy gave an interview to Fox News. The Ukrainian leader described his heated exchange with Trump in the White House as “not good for both sides.”

Zelenskyy defended his position, saying Ukraine is “ready for peace but we need to be in a good position.”

