High-rise’s section collapsed in Russia’s Belgorod

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claims it is the result of their air defense work while shooting down Ukrainian missiles.
12/05/2024
Part of the building that collapsed in Belgorod on 12 May 2024
Part of the building that collapsed in Belgorod on 12 May 2024. Screenshot from the video.
At the same time, it is known that, at the time of the attack, Russia was launching bombs toward Ukraine from the Belgorod area, and one of them could have accidentally discharged from the Russian aircraft, as had already happened before.

Around 12 am local time, an entire section of a block of flats collapsed in Russia’s Belgorod, according to Russian outlet Tass. In total, 16 flats collapsed.

Russian media preliminary spread the information about an alleged “missile fragment” of a shot down Ukrainian missile which hit the building. Later, in an official statement, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the building “was damaged by fragments of one of the downed missiles of the Tochka-U.”

According to Russian officials, at least six persons died under the rubble.

At the same time, according to OSINT group Liveuamap, Russian bombers were dropping glide bombs on Ukrainian positions near Kharkiv precicely from the area of Belgorod, speculating that one of bombs could mistakenly hit Belgorod. Such accidents have already happened before when Russian missiles and bombs exploded on Russian territory, missing their targets or flying off the plane. Reportedly, 14 such incidents happened in March alone, when Russian glide bombs accidentally discharged from Russian planes before they reached the planned starting line.

