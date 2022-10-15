Electricity substation damaged in shelling of the city of Belgorod – governor

On Oct. 14, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, informed that a fire broke out at the electricity substation in Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine. According to him, the substation was damaged as a result of the shelling. Russian media reported that the attack caused a partial blackout in the city.

