Russia claims downing 30 drones from Ukraine in attack, targeting Belgorod Oblast

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that last night, Ukraine carried out a drone attack on Russia’s two regions, with 29 drones allegedly shot down in Belgorod Oblast adjacent to northwestern Ukraine, and one in the skies of Voronezh Oblast.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Governor of Belgorod Oblast, stated that the city of Belgorod and the Belgorod district were subjected to a “massive UAV attack,” claiming that one civilian was killed and 15 more were injured, with three in critical condition in intensive care.

The governor reported damage across Belgorod and surrounding villages due to air attacks. In Belgorod, damages allegedly included shattered windows in residential and private properties. The wider area ostensibly saw similar destruction with homes, vehicles, and infrastructure damaged. Local air defenses intercepted several aerial targets, according to Gladkov.

In Belgorod’s Shebekino, as a result of a “direct hit of a shell, the administrative building of one of the enterprises caught fire. Firefighters liquidated the fire. The building was completely burnt down,” as per the governor.

All Russian claims have not been independently verified.

