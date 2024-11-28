Russian military execute five Ukrainian POWs in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

On 28 November, Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General reported that it initiated a criminal investigation into the execution of five Ukrainian prisoners by Russian soldiers near Novdarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 24 November 2024.

The execution of Ukrainian POWs by Russian forces is reported as systemic, violating international law. Despite overwhelming evidence, the Kremlin denies these war crimes, which occur frequently across front sectors, suggesting state-level policy. As of 22 November, the prosecutor’s office reported 53 criminal proceedings investigating the execution of 177 Ukrainian defenders, with the majority of cases registered this year. In total, Ukraine has launched nearly 170,000 investigations into war crimes and national security violations since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor’s Office is leading the criminal proceedings, which are investigating a potential violation of war laws combined with intentional murder under Article 438, Part 2 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred near Novdarivka in Pologiv district, an area experiencing active combat operations. Russian military personnel allegedly executed five out of six Ukrainian defenders who were taken prisoner.

Law enforcement officials have identified the military unit responsible and are currently investigating the soldiers’ involvement in the crime. Investigators have also obtained video evidence documenting the execution.

The prosecution emphasizes that the killing of prisoners of war constitutes a severe breach of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a significant international crime. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the SBU’s Investigative Unit in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Recently, Russian forces executed five other prisoners of war on the Pokrovsk front near Petrivka village in Donetsk Oblast. On 20 November, two Ukrainian prisoners were reportedly murdered near Pokrovsk, with investigations ongoing regarding three additional wounded Ukrainian military personnel.

