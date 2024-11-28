Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian military execute five Ukrainian POWs in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The investigators say the Russians committed this war crime near Novdarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast days ago – on 24 November.
byYuri Zoria
28/11/2024
2 minute read
russian military execute five ukrainian pows zaporizhzhia oblast drone footage shared prosecutor general's office execution prisoners-of-war troops reportedly 24 russia murdered ukraine news reports
Screenshot from drone footage shared by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office showing the execution of five Ukrainian prisoners-of-war by Russian troops, reportedly on 24 October in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Russian military execute five Ukrainian POWs in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

On 28 November, Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General reported that it initiated a criminal investigation into the execution of five Ukrainian prisoners by Russian soldiers near Novdarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 24 November 2024.

The execution of Ukrainian POWs by Russian forces is reported as systemic, violating international law. Despite overwhelming evidence, the Kremlin denies these war crimes, which occur frequently across front sectors, suggesting state-level policy. As of 22 November, the prosecutor’s office reported 53 criminal proceedings investigating the execution of 177 Ukrainian defenders, with the majority of cases registered this year. In total, Ukraine has launched nearly 170,000 investigations into war crimes and national security violations since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor’s Office is leading the criminal proceedings, which are investigating a potential violation of war laws combined with intentional murder under Article 438, Part 2 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred near Novdarivka in Pologiv district, an area experiencing active combat operations. Russian military personnel allegedly executed five out of six Ukrainian defenders who were taken prisoner.

Law enforcement officials have identified the military unit responsible and are currently investigating the soldiers’ involvement in the crime. Investigators have also obtained video evidence documenting the execution.

The prosecution emphasizes that the killing of prisoners of war constitutes a severe breach of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a significant international crime. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the SBU’s Investigative Unit in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Recently, Russian forces executed five other prisoners of war on the Pokrovsk front near Petrivka village in Donetsk Oblast. On 20 November, two Ukrainian prisoners were reportedly murdered near Pokrovsk, with investigations ongoing regarding three additional wounded Ukrainian military personnel.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!