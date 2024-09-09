Eng
Russian attacks claim 184 civilian lives in Ukraine during August, UN says

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 11,743 civilians have been killed and 24,614 injured due to combat operations.
byMaria Tril
09/09/2024
2 minute read
lviv-september-2024
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Lviv on 4 September 2024. Credit: Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko
The United Nations reported that 184 civilians, including eight children, were killed in Ukraine in August 2024 as a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine.

According to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, an additional 856 civilians were injured during the same period.

In August 2024, Russia significantly intensifies its military offensive against Ukraine, resulting in a significant spike in civilian casualties. The intensification of attacks, primarily through missile strikes, aerial bombardments, and artillery fire, has continued into September. Only on Poltava did Russia launch its attacks several times these days. In the lattes attack on the city, Russia launched two ballistic missiles at the city, striking the Military Communications Institute and a nearby medical facility.  According to Zelenskyy, 220 people remain hospitalized.

The UN data indicates that the vast majority of casualties occurred in areas under the control of the legitimate Ukrainian government – territories targeted by the Russian military. Out of the 184 fatalities, 10 were in Russian-occupied territories. Similarly, of the 856 injured, 84 were in occupied areas. According to Zelenskyy, 220 people remain hospitalized.

“Almost all war victims in August died from missile, bomb and artillery strikes,” the UN report states.

It notes that landmines killed two people.

The United Nations reports that since 24 February 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 11,743 civilians have been killed and 24,614 injured due to combat operations.

The report suggests a potential correlation between a decrease in civilian casualties and the reduced frequency of UN updates.

“The majority of fatalities – 8,427 killed – occurred in the first year of the invasion,” according to the UN data.

