Russian attacks killed at least 10 in Ukraine as civilian areas bear brunt of Russian military aggression

Russian forces launched multiple artillery and air attacks on several Ukrainian regions on 7 September and into the early hours of 8 September, causing at least 10 civilian deaths, 36 injuries, and extensive damage to infrastructure and residential areas, according to regional officials.
In Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration reported that Russian forces attacked the Sumy district, killing two people and injuring four, including two children. The administration noted that seven border areas were shelled, mostly with KAB guided bombs, with 25 explosions recorded. Communities affected included Sumy, Myropillia, Mykolaivka, Esman, Svesa, and Bereza.
Russian airstrike hits Sumy last night.
The Sumy Oblast Administration reported two dead and four injured, including two children. Houses and vehicles were damaged, emergency services were responding.
Later, the Administration updated:
"Sumy community: Russians carried out… pic.twitter.com/XINOXoFEJ4
Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Chief Vadym Filashkin reported that five people were killed and 11 injured on 7 September day and the following night. Casualties were reported in Kostiantynivka, Petrivka, Shcherbynivka, Hirnyk, Katerynivka, and Nova Poltavka.
Russian shelling injured four civilians in Hirnyk, Donetsk Oblast
The Russian artillery attack on the evening of 7 September ignited homes and outbuildings, damaging apartments, detached houses, and a hospital, reported Kurakhove City Military Administration head Roman Padun.… pic.twitter.com/v7LNYc6wM3
In Luhansk Oblast, regional head Artem Lysohor stated that Russian forces attacked areas near Nevske, Makiivka, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka, using 52 drones, MLRS strikes, and artillery attacks. He didn’t mention any civilian casualties.
Kherson Oblast Head Oleksandr Prokudin reported one person killed and nine injured in the past day. Multiple communities were shelled, including Kherson city, with damage to critical infrastructure, medical facilities, and residential areas.
In Kharkiv Oblast, regional head Oleh Syniehubov reported two fatalities: an 81-year-old woman in Starovirivka and a 73-year-old woman in Kivsharivka. He reported 11 injuries across the region, including one child, along with damage to residential areas and infrastructure.
Zaporizhzhia Oblast chief Ivan Fedorov noted 228 attacks on eight settlements, including three airstrikes, 94 drone attacks, six MLRS attacks, and 125 artillery shellings. Seventeen reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure were received. No one was reportedly injured.
In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, regional head Serhii Lysak reported attacks on the Nikopol district, including the Marhanets community. A 62-year-old woman sustained blast trauma, and damage to private homes and buildings was recorded.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that air defense systems successfully intercepted 15 out of 23 Russian Shahed drones and one out of four Kh-59 guided missiles during nighttime attacks. Several drones reportedly crashed, some crossed into Romania, while remaining three missiles missed their targets, according to the report. Air defenses were active in Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. No casualties were reported from Shahed and missile attacks.
Russian explosive drones again cross into NATO’s Romania, Ukraine destroys majority during night attack
