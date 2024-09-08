Eng
Russian attacks killed at least 10 in Ukraine as civilian areas bear brunt of Russian military aggression

Over the past day and night, Russian artillery and air strikes hit multiple Ukrainian regions, causing at least 10 civilian deaths and 36 injuries. Regional officials report damage to residential areas and infrastructure, with most incidents occurring in Sumy, Donetsk, Kherson, and Kharkiv Oblasts.
Aftermath of one of Russia’s strikes on Kharkiv Oblast on 7 September 2024. Photo: Telegram/Oleh Syniehubov.
Russian forces launched multiple artillery and air attacks on several Ukrainian regions on 7 September and into the early hours of 8 September, causing at least 10 civilian deaths, 36 injuries, and extensive damage to infrastructure and residential areas, according to regional officials.

Russia carries out strikes on civilian areas every day, often deliberately targeting residential building and civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, hotels, restaurants, power and railway stations. The attacks result in daily civilian casualties, while go almost unnoticed in the Western media. Russia uses its veto power in the UN Security Council to block any resolutions condemning its terrorist activities in Ukraine.

In Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration reported that Russian forces attacked the Sumy district, killing two people and injuring four, including two children. The administration noted that seven border areas were shelled, mostly with KAB guided bombs, with 25 explosions recorded. Communities affected included Sumy, Myropillia, Mykolaivka, Esman, Svesa, and Bereza.

Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Chief Vadym Filashkin reported that five people were killed and 11 injured on 7 September day and the following night. Casualties were reported in Kostiantynivka, Petrivka, Shcherbynivka, Hirnyk, Katerynivka, and Nova Poltavka.

In Luhansk Oblast, regional head Artem Lysohor stated that Russian forces attacked areas near Nevske, Makiivka, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka, using 52 drones, MLRS strikes, and artillery attacks. He didn’t mention any civilian casualties.

Kherson Oblast Head Oleksandr Prokudin reported one person killed and nine injured in the past day. Multiple communities were shelled, including Kherson city, with damage to critical infrastructure, medical facilities, and residential areas.

In Kharkiv Oblast, regional head Oleh Syniehubov reported two fatalities: an 81-year-old woman in Starovirivka and a 73-year-old woman in Kivsharivka. He reported 11 injuries across the region, including one child, along with damage to residential areas and infrastructure.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast chief Ivan Fedorov noted 228 attacks on eight settlements, including three airstrikes, 94 drone attacks, six MLRS attacks, and 125 artillery shellings. Seventeen reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure were received. No one was reportedly injured.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, regional head Serhii Lysak reported attacks on the Nikopol district, including the Marhanets community. A 62-year-old woman sustained blast trauma, and damage to private homes and buildings was recorded.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that air defense systems successfully intercepted 15 out of 23 Russian Shahed drones and one out of four Kh-59 guided missiles during nighttime attacks. Several drones reportedly crashed, some crossed into Romania, while remaining three missiles missed their targets, according to the report. Air defenses were active in Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. No casualties were reported from Shahed and missile attacks.

Russian explosive drones again cross into NATO’s Romania, Ukraine destroys majority during night attack

 

