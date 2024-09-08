Eng
Russian explosive drones again cross into NATO’s Romania, Ukraine destroys majority during night attack

Russia’s Shahed drones breached Romanian airspace during an attack on Ukraine, as Romanian authorities alerted border regions. Ukraine’s Air Force reported downing 15/23 Shaheds, 1 of 4 Kh-59 missiles, with two more drones crashing and three missiles missing targets.
byYuri Zoria
08/09/2024
2 minute read
russia attacks energy facility drones injures woman ukraine downs 21/22 uavs during attack ukrainian mobile fire group lookout russia's shahed illustrative anatolii shtefan
Ukrainian mobile fire group on the lookout for Russia’s Shahed drones. Illustrative photo: Anatolii Shtefan.
Ukraine’s Air Force reported that a group of Russian attack drones violated Romanian airspace during a night assault against Ukraine on 8 September. The exact number of drones that breached the airspace of the neighboring NATO member state was not specified by the Ukrainian military. Ukraine reportedly destroyed most of the Russian missiles and drones during the attack and currently, there are no reports about casualties or damage from the attack.

Russia’s Iranian-made Shahed drones, used in daily attacks on Ukraine, have repeatedly targeted neighboring states. Most incidents involve Romania, with debris found multiple times. Drones have also crossed into Poland, Moldova, and Belarus. NATO member Poland scrambles jets during each attack but hasn’t downed any drones or missiles in its airspace or in nearby Ukraine’s regions, while Russia’s ally Belarus shoots down the drones breaching its airspace. NATO’s reaction doesn’t go beyond expressing deep concern.

In response to the current incident, Romanian authorities issued RO-Alert messages to residents of Tulcea and Constanța counties on the western Black Sea coast, warning of the risk of objects falling from the airspace due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine near the Romanian border, according to news.ro.

Raed Arafat, head of Romania’s Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), stated that such alert messages are issued when there is considered to be a risk, however small, to allow the population to take protective measures.

The Shahed attack

Ukraine’s Air Force provided details of the attack, reporting that Russian forces launched four Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles from Russia’s Belgorod region and 23 Shahed-type strike UAVs from launch areas in Kursk, Russia, and Chauda, occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian air defenses, including anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units, engaged the incoming threats. As a result of the air battle, the Air Force claimed to have shot down one Kh-59 guided aircraft missile and 15 Shahed-type strike UAVs.

Additionally, the Air Force reported that two Russians drones were “locationally lost,” which they believe probably crashed due to electronic warfare measures. Three Kh-59 missiles also reportedly failed to reach their intended targets due to active countermeasures by Ukraine’s defense forces.

