Russian drones hit 5 oblasts, warehouse fire rages in Odesa, 9 dead across Ukraine

Russian forces conducted strikes across five Ukrainian oblasts on 12 October, resulting in civilian casualties, damage to residential areas, and a large-scale fire at a warehouse facility.

Kharkiv under drone attack

The evening strikes on Kharkiv began at 21:29, according to reports. At least three explosions were heard in the city, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekkhov said. The hits occurred near residential buildings, though details remain incomplete.

The attacks damaged two two-story buildings and several private structures. Terekkhov said that windows were blown out across the affected area. Oleh Synehubov, Kharkiv Oblast Governor, said that no information about casualties from the Russian attack had been received at the time of reporting.

On Kharkiv Oblast, two people were killed and seven injured from Russian shelling on 12 October. In Chuhuiv, five people sustained injuries, including a 12-year-old girl. In Kupiansk, a woman was killed and a man injured. One person was wounded in each of Izium and Kharkiv city.

Odesa warehouse ablaze after strikes

Russian attacks on Odesa Oblast targeted civilian infrastructure, according to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper. One person was injured in the strikes. A fire broke out covering an area exceeding 5,000 square meters. The blaze engulfed several warehouse buildings storing textiles, clothing, and packaging materials.

Casualties documented in Dnipro Oblast

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast reported two dead and three injured from Russian strikes. In Synelnykivsk District, a man and woman were killed and one additional person wounded. In Nikopol District, a woman and man were injured.

Drone attack in Sumy Oblast

In Sumy Oblast, a man and woman traveled from Sumy to feed dogs in Yunakivske community when they were struck by a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle. The Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into war crimes related to the incident.

Ongoing attacks in southern oblasts

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces conducted attacks using various weapons systems, including drones. Five people were injured in Kherson city on 12 October.

In Zaporizhzhia, one man was killed following a Russian attack on Orikhiv community. Russian forces attacked a vehicle with a drone; the driver died on scene.

According to updated information, three people were wounded when Russian FPV drone forces struck a vehicle in Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.