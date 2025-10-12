Zelenskyy: Russia fears US Tomahawks — that fear can work for peace

On 12 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his second phone call in two days with US President Donald Trump. Following the calls, he made a statement on the American supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.

With such weapons, Ukraine will be able to strike deep into the Russian rear. Currently, Russia shows no sign that it wants to stop the war, instead increasing civilian terror. The Tomahawk could become a weighty factor that forces Russia to sit down at the negotiating table.

The Tomahawks were used in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Iran. They are precision missiles with up to 2,500 km range, a warhead of roughly 450 kg, and advanced guidance.

On 28 September, Vice‑President J.D. Vance said the Trump administration is considering Tomahawk transfers to Kyiv, but any final decision will be made by the American president.

“Counting on results” — Russia is afraid

“We see and hear that Russia fears the Americans might provide us with Tomahawks. This is a signal that such pressure can work for peace,” Zelenskyy said after the conversation.

The calls between the two leaders came against the backdrop of Russian terrorist strikes, which have left thousands of Ukrainians without electricity and gas. The attacks have also delayed the heating season in many cities, as temperatures continue to drop.

Zelenskyy noted that right now, Russia is trying to compensate with air strikes for what it failed to achieve on the ground this spring and summer.

“We agreed with President Trump that our teams, our military, will handle everything we discussed. We are counting on results,” he said.

Top priority needs for Ukraine

Ukraine is also working closely with the US to strengthen its air defense and protective capabilities, including Patriot missile systems, other air defense systems, and long-range capabilities.

At the same time, Zelenskyy spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron about strengthening air defense and upcoming diplomatic steps.

“We agreed that our military will provide France with our top priority needs, and we are accelerating deliveries,” he said.

Zaporizhzhia NPP: The longest blackout continues

A separate discussion with the French president focused on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). The stattion is currently undergoing its longest blackout, with nearly three weeks running on diesel generators.

“This should not happen,” Zelenskyy said.

The ZNPP, the largest in Europe, has been occupied since 2022 by Russian forces.

Ukrainian control and our specialists are the 100% guarantee of safety, he emphasized.

He stressed that Russia has no interest in restoring safety, so pressure must be maintained, and a clear, honest position from the IAEA is required.