This modification allows Ukraine to maintain defensive capabilities while shifting away from diminishing Soviet-era missile stocks.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
20/03/2025
4 minute read
The FrankenBuk air defense system. Photo: Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine’s FrankenBuk air defense system combines Soviet Buk-M1 with Western Sea Sparrow missiles

Ukraine’s Air Force has released new official photographs providing the clearest view yet of their innovative “FrankenBuk” air defense system, which combines Soviet-era Buk-M1 tracked vehicles with Western RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missiles. This hybrid system represents just one of several creative solutions Ukraine has developed to supplement its air defense capabilities amid the ongoing war with Russia, The War Zone reports.

The four newly published photos, shared on the Ukrainian Air Force’s Facebook page, show the tracked self-propelled Buk-M1 system—known in NATO designation as the SA-11 Gadfly—adapted to fire the RIM-7, a missile initially designed for naval point defense aboard NATO and allied warships.

The images reveal that each FrankenBuk carries three RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missiles mounted in cage-like frames with their fins deployed, with provision for a fourth missile. This configuration differs from earlier assumptions that the missiles were carried in container launchers.

A live RIM-7 Sea Sparrow on the FrankenBuk system. Photo: Ukrainian Air Force

A Ukrainian operator identified by his callsign “Chef,” a 22-year-old senior lieutenant, describes operating the system as “the best job in the world.” According to Chef, the FrankenBuk primarily targets Russian cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

“Unfortunately, the quantity of drones that the enemy is using is just enormous,” Chef explains. “And it is not a secret at all that we do not have enough surface-to-air missile systems to effectively counteract in all directions of the threat, to cover hundreds of objects of critical infrastructure of Ukraine. We need many dozens more!”

Chef notes that while the presence of Buk-series systems typically deters Russian manned aircraft, he has yet to down a crewed aircraft with the hybrid system. Interestingly, he confirms that with the RIM-7 loaded, the range of the Buk-M1 system is “somewhat reduced” compared to its original configuration.

A 22-year-old Ukrainian operator identified by his callsign “Chef.” Photo: Ukrainian Air Force

For context, the standard RIM-7 Sea Sparrow, in its naval application, ranges approximately 12 miles. The original 9M38 missiles used in the Buk-M1 can reach targets up to 22 miles away with superior high-altitude performance.

This range limitation means the FrankenBuk must operate closer to the front lines. Crews mitigate the increased risk by carefully selecting firing positions and employing camouflage techniques.

The development of the FrankenBuk may have built upon previous efforts to create similar hybrid systems. Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, Polish and Czech projects were underway to adapt the Buk’s predecessor, the 2K12 Kub (SA-6 Gainful), to fire Sparrow-derived missiles.

In January 2023, reports surfaced that Ukraine was set to receive an undisclosed number of radar-guided RIM-7 missiles for integration with existing Buk systems. By then, there were already indications that Ukraine had successfully completed this integration.

The FrankenBuk represents just one element in Ukraine’s innovative approach to air defense. Other hybrid systems documented in the conflict include:

  • The “Gravehawk,” developed by the United Kingdom and Denmark, mounts repurposed Soviet-era heat-seeking R-73 air-to-air missiles on a Leyland DAF truck chassis.
  • A British-supplied system using the Advanced Short-Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM) mounted on a 6×6 Supacat High Mobility Transporter.
  • Modified 9K33 Osa (SA-8 Gecko) wheeled vehicles armed with R-73 missiles instead of their standard 9M33 interceptors.

While these hybrid systems come with certain limitations, they provide crucial supplementary air defense capability as stocks of original Soviet-era missiles diminish. As Russia continues to escalate its attacks using long-range one-way attack drones, the need for additional air defense resources has only grown more acute.

