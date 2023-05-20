Ramstein format meeting next week to discuss bolstering Ukraine’s air defenses – Ukrainian Defense Minister

Next week, the next Ramstein format meeting will take place, its key topic will be strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Ukrinform reports.
“Strengthening air and missile defense remains our top priority. Ground systems – from MANPADS to powerful batteries – and missiles to them are always in focus. In particular, we will talk about this with colleagues at the next meeting in the Rammstein format next week,” Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov posted on Facebook.
According to Reznikov, the decisions made by partners regarding aircraft are an important step but not the end of the way.
“It will take time, resources, and a lot of highly skilled labor until our sky becomes safer. We need to be patient,” Reznikov noted.
The upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group or the Ramstein group will be the 12th monthly conference of the Ukrainian allies who support the defense of Ukraine against Russian aggression by sending military equipment.
