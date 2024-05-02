Eng
Russia launched 3,200 gliding bombs against Ukraine in April

Ukraine has little means to intercept the cheap and powerful bombs
byAlya Shandra
02/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine missile bomb attack
Aftermath of a Russian air attack on Ukraine. Photo via Zelenskyy/twitter
Russia has launched over 300 missiles of various types, nearly 300 Iranian-designed Shahed kamikaze drones, and more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine in the month of April alone, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy said in a tweet. 

In recent months, air defense has emerged as a primary need for Ukraine, and the search for Patriot air defense systems, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, has accelerated in April. Gliding bombs present a particular problem, as Ukraine lacks capabilities for intercepting these powerful explosives, which Russia utilizes not only to level frontline cities but also pummel border cities like Kharkiv.

Cities and communities across Ukraine, including Sumy, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Kherson oblasts, are suffering from what Zelenskyy described as “deliberate and vile terror” on a daily basis.

While the president acknowledged that thousands of lives have been saved thanks to the support of Ukraine’s allies, who have provided air defense systems and imposed sanctions on Russia, he noted that many lives have been lost in these attacks.

Zelenskyy emphasized that only through strength can Ukraine stop this terror, citing the unity of the Ukrainian people, international support, pressure on Russia, air defense systems, and the bravery of Ukrainian soldiers as key factors. Those working to bolster Ukraine’s defenses against Russia are “true defenders of life,” Zelenskyy said.

  • Guided aerial bombs have emerged as a crucial weapon for Russia. The bombs, consisting of explosives fitted with wings and guidance systems, can be launched from high altitudes and glide accurately for long distances. They leverage Russia’s large stockpile of Soviet-era bombs.
  • Ukraine lacks effective defenses against these guided bombs. Patriot air defense systems and F-16 fighter jets could potentially help counter the threat by engaging Russian aircraft at long ranges. More: This is what can fix Ukraine’s Russian gliding bomb predicament

