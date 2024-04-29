Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Berlin boosts Ukraine with air defense, armor in latest aid

Germany will transfer 10 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and IRIS-T air defense missiles to Ukraine as part of its newly announced $1.1 billion military aid package.
byMaria Tril
29/04/2024
1 minute read
Zelenskyy and Scholz in Berlin
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy and Germany’s Chancellor Scholz during their meeting in Berlin on 14 May 2023. Credit: Ukraine’s Presidential Office.
Berlin boosts Ukraine with air defense, armor in latest aid

The German government has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes 10 Marder infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition and spare parts, ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks, 7,500 155mm artillery rounds, and missiles for the air defense system.

According to the German government, the list also includes two SKYNEX anti-aircraft missile systems with ammunition, nearly 30,000 rounds for the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a TRML-4D air surveillance radar system, a Beaver armored vehicle-launched bridge with spare parts, a DACHS armored engineer vehicle, and nine mine plows.

According to the German government’s release, other key components are systems for helicopter self-protection, 60 outboard motors, 600 LED lamps, six M1070 tank transporters, 18,000 40mm rounds, 3,000 portable anti-tank grenade launchers RGW 90, 120mm mortar ammunition, nearly 2,000 camouflage nets, 2,000 raincoats, and 100,000 first aid kits.

On 16 February, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced preparations for a new $1.1 billion military aid package to Ukraine.

Members of the Bundestag approved the 2024 federal budget, allocating $8.1 billion for military assistance to Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts