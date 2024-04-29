Berlin boosts Ukraine with air defense, armor in latest aid

The German government has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes 10 Marder infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition and spare parts, ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks, 7,500 155mm artillery rounds, and missiles for the air defense system.

According to the German government, the list also includes two SKYNEX anti-aircraft missile systems with ammunition, nearly 30,000 rounds for the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a TRML-4D air surveillance radar system, a Beaver armored vehicle-launched bridge with spare parts, a DACHS armored engineer vehicle, and nine mine plows.

According to the German government’s release, other key components are systems for helicopter self-protection, 60 outboard motors, 600 LED lamps, six M1070 tank transporters, 18,000 40mm rounds, 3,000 portable anti-tank grenade launchers RGW 90, 120mm mortar ammunition, nearly 2,000 camouflage nets, 2,000 raincoats, and 100,000 first aid kits.

On 16 February, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced preparations for a new $1.1 billion military aid package to Ukraine.

Members of the Bundestag approved the 2024 federal budget, allocating $8.1 billion for military assistance to Ukraine.

