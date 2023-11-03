Ukraine FM Kuleba to Germans: “Support our fight, our victory will also be your victory”

On 3 November, visiting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sought increased backing in Berlin for Ukraine’s efforts against Russian forces amidst current international attention focused on the Middle East crisis, dpa reported, according to RFE/RL.

“Believe in us, support our fight. And our victory will also be your victory,” Dmytro Kuleba said during a morning appearance on ZDF television on 3 November.

At the same time, he emphasized that while media coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine had waned, Western political support for Ukraine remained robust.

The West continues to prioritize aid for Ukraine alongside solidarity with Israel, Kuleba said.