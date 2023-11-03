Ukraine FM Kuleba to Germans: “Support our fight, our victory will also be your victory”

On 3 November, visiting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sought increased backing in Berlin for Ukraine’s efforts against Russian forces amidst current international attention focused on the Middle East crisis, dpa reported, according to RFE/RL.
“Believe in us, support our fight. And our victory will also be your victory,” Dmytro Kuleba said during a morning appearance on ZDF television on 3 November.
At the same time, he emphasized that while media coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine had waned, Western political support for Ukraine remained robust.
The West continues to prioritize aid for Ukraine alongside solidarity with Israel, Kuleba said.
Later on 3 November, Kuleba held a meeting with Rheinmetall’s CEO, Armin Papperger, on strengthening the cooperation between the German and Ukrainian defense industries.
“Focused meeting in Berlin with @RheinmetallAG CEO Armin Papperger. Ukraine will have more weapons and ammunition to defend itself, protect civilians and infrastructure from Russian attacks. We discussed ways to further bolster the German and Ukrainian defense industries alliance,” Kuleba wrote on X/Twitter, as Euromaidan Press reported earlier.
Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Kuleba would pay a working visit to Berlin at the invitation of German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock on 2-3 November to take part in the conference of foreign ministers of EU member states.
Previously, on 24 October, Ukrainian PM Denys Schmyhal announced Rheinmetall and Ukraine’s state concern, the Ukrainian Defense Industry (UkrOboronProm), formed a joint venture. He said Rheinmetall – Ukrainian Defense Industry LLC was registered on 18 October to provide maintenance and repair of equipment supplied by allies to Ukraine.
