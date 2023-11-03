Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine FM Kuleba to Germans: “Support our fight, our victory will also be your victory”

Ukrainian FM Kuleba’s Berlin visit focuses on gaining support against Russia amid Middle East crisis, underlining continued Western political support.
byOlena Mukhina
03/11/2023
2 minute read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 3 November, visiting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sought increased backing in Berlin for Ukraine’s efforts against Russian forces amidst current international attention focused on the Middle East crisis, dpa reported, according to RFE/RL.

“Believe in us, support our fight. And our victory will also be your victory,” Dmytro Kuleba said during a morning appearance on ZDF television on 3 November.

At the same time, he emphasized that while media coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine had waned, Western political support for Ukraine remained robust.

The West continues to prioritize aid for Ukraine alongside solidarity with Israel, Kuleba said.

Later on 3 November, Kuleba held a meeting with Rheinmetall’s CEO, Armin Papperger, on strengthening the cooperation between the German and Ukrainian defense industries.

“Focused meeting in Berlin with @RheinmetallAG CEO Armin Papperger. Ukraine will have more weapons and ammunition to defend itself, protect civilians and infrastructure from Russian attacks. We discussed ways to further bolster the German and Ukrainian defense industries alliance,” Kuleba wrote on X/Twitter, as Euromaidan Press reported earlier. 

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Kuleba would pay a working visit to Berlin at the invitation of German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock on 2-3 November to take part in the conference of foreign ministers of EU member states.

Previously, on 24 October, Ukrainian PM Denys Schmyhal announced Rheinmetall and Ukraine’s state concern, the Ukrainian Defense Industry (UkrOboronProm), formed a joint venture. He said Rheinmetall – Ukrainian Defense Industry LLC was registered on 18 October to provide maintenance and repair of equipment supplied by allies to Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts