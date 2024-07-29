Eng
In a joint effort with Denmark, Germany is set to deliver 8 more Leopard 1 A5 tanks to bolster Ukraine’s armored forces.
Maria Tril
29/07/2024
2 minute read
German Leopard 1A5.
German Leopard 1A5. Credit: Wikipedia
Germany and Denmark hand over 8 more Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine

Germany has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including 8 Leopard 1 A5 tanks to be delivered jointly with Denmark.

According to the German government, the aid package encompasses a wide range of military equipment, including 21,000 rounds for the Gepard anti-aircraft system, ten surface drones, two Bergepanzer armored recovery vehicles, ten ground surveillance radars, 24,800 helmets, and one field hospital.

The German government clarifies that this assistance comes from “federal government funds for security capacity building, which are used to finance the supply of military equipment and other materials from industry; and supplies to Kyiv from federal armed forces stocks.”

This latest announcement follows a series of recent aid packages from Germany. On 8 July, the German government declared a new military aid package for Ukraine, which included ammunition for Leopard tanks, Patriot systems, and observation stations.

German newspaper Merkur reported on 13 July that Germany had “almost secretly” sent a large military aid package to Kyiv in late June and early July. This package reportedly contained tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, HIMARS systems, and IRIS-T air defense systems.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 21 July that “another Patriot air defense system had arrived in Ukraine,” further bolstering the country’s air defenses.

The German government’s consistent support for Ukraine is evident in its previous aid package, announced on 14 June. This package included 10 Leopard 1A1 tanks and ammunition for them, as well as IRIS-T air defense assets, 3 HIMARS systems, 20 Marder tracked infantry vehicles, and more.

