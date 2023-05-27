Denmark establishes USD 133 mln fund to help Ukraine

The flags of Ukraine and Denmark. Source: Novynarnia

On 26 May, Minister of Industry, Business, and Financial Affairs Morten Bødskov and Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen announced that Denmark established a $133 million investment fund to help Ukrainian entrepreneurs and the agriculture industry.

The fund will support Ukraine’s projects in the public and private sectors and will help the country to advance its technologies and implement innovative solutions into business, Yulia Sviridenko, Ukraine’s First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, said.

Tags: Denmark