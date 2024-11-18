Danish prince proposes joint fund of Western allies to produce domestic arms in Ukraine

Eng
International allies should prioritize developing Ukraine’s domestic defense manufacturing over purchasing existing equipment globally, Prince Joachim of Denmark told at a Washington security conference.
byVira Kravchuk
18/11/2024
2 minute read
Prince Joachim of Denmark.
Prince Joachim of Denmark. Source: The Denmark’s Royal House.
Prince Joachim of Denmark has proposed establishing a consolidated fund to support arms manufacturing within Ukraine rather than relying on purchasing old equipment from around the world, according to the Voice of America.

Denmark’s military assistance amounts to approximately €7 billion since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. In March 2023, Denmark established the Danish National Ukraine Fund (DNUF) to ensure ongoing support for military, humanitarian, and economic needs through 2028.

Denmark suggests creating a joint fund that can be used for the industrial-defense complex within Ukraine, according to the Voice of America.

Speaking at a Washington security conference on 14 November, Prince Joachim, who serves as Denmark’s Defense Industry Attaché to the United States, emphasized the importance of developing Ukraine’s military-industrial capabilities alongside meeting its immediate defense needs.

“Providing too much different equipment will not help Ukrainian self-defense. It will actually clutter it,” Prince Joachim told Voice of America.

He advocated instead for strengthening Ukraine’s domestic defense production base to enable direct supply to frontline forces.

The Danish Ministry of Defense has established a framework that would allow contributors to support Ukraine through a special monitored program, tracking resources from production to battlefield deployment. 

In November, Denmark announced a €600 million military aid to Ukraine, which will bolster the country’s weapons production for its army, focusing on self-propelled artillery, drones, anti-tank systems, and missiles.

In October, Denmark announced its 21st military aid package to Ukraine, valued at 2.4 billion Danish kroner ($340 million). The package includes weapons from Danish stockpiles and funding for air defense systems in collaboration with Germany.

Ukraine’s industrial-defense complex is evolving rapidly, driven by necessity of the war and supported by both domestic innovation and international partnerships. 

The government aims to produce 1.5 million drones in 2024, leveraging support from private companies and the defense-tech cluster Brave1, which is enhancing funding for defense startups.

Ukraine has also committed to increasing its budget for arms procurement by 65%, amounting to nearly $7 billion for the upcoming year.

Despite these advancements, the Ukrainian defense industry still faces challenges such as competition from foreign manufacturers and the need for improved state regulations to facilitate partnerships. 

 

