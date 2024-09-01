Eng
Denmark supports lifting restriction on Ukraine’s use of Western long-range weapons inside Russia

byOlena Mukhina
01/09/2024
2 minute read
On 31 August, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the GLOBSEC conference in Prague that Denmark believes Europe, the US, and other Ukraine’s allies should lift the restrictions on the use of long-range weapons to hit targets inside Russia.

For months, the US has stated that lifting the restrictions would not have strategic significance in the war because Russia has moved its most important targets, including aircraft, away from the border and far out of reach. However, Kyiv has identified several important targets it can reach with Western-provided missiles. By hitting such objects, Ukraine can decrease the number of civilian casualties and achieve victory more quickly.

According to Frederiksen, discussing “red lines” when a country is at war is a big mistake that can benefit the aggressor country. For 2.5 years, Europe, along with the US and other partners, has been saying that they cannot allow Ukraine to lose this war. Mette Frederiksen stated that the approach needs to be changed, and instead, the focus should be concentrated on providing Ukraine with all the necessary support for it to win.

“We should stop talking about restrictions on weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and instead raise the issue of providing everything necessary for victory. Of course, not forgetting to adhere to international law. Ukrainians should have the opportunity to defend themselves, and self-defense includes the use of long-range weapons,” said Denmark’s prime minister.

Frederiksen called on those who do not properly support Ukraine’s victory to “understand how dangerous the situation is.”

Recently, it was reported that Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak might have presented the US with a list of long-range targets in Russia that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could strike if Washington lifts the restrictions on the use of American weapons deep inside Russia, Militarnyi reports.

Some Ukrainian and American lawmakers say they see signs that some in the Biden administration are considering lifting the restrictions.

The head of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry stated that the Ukrainian side insists on lifting the restrictions on the use of ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles.

